Yoyo Chicken Chain Coming to Manhattan

Yoyo Chicken, a restaurant chain with six locations in New York and New Jersey, including three in Brooklyn, has signed a lease for its first location in Manhattan, Commercial Observer has learned.

Yoyo Chicken signed a 10-year lease at 1167 Second Avenue, between East 61st and East 62nd streets in Lenox Hill, for 850 square feet plus a full basement. The rent is $9,800 a month, or $137 per square foot. KSR’s Jack Khaski and Hunter Lazan represented the landlord, Harlington Realty Company. Augenbaum Realty’s Josh Augenbaum and Murray Mizrachi represented the tenant.

The four-story 1167 Second Avenue was built in 1910 and is 5,700 square feet in total, according to Crexi. It includes residential units on the higher floors. Harlington Realty is currently listing a two-bedroom apartment there for $4,250 a month.

Previous businesses in the location Yoyo will occupy include Billie’s Hot Chicken and Atami Japanese Fusion restaurant. The Quick Service Restaurant Lena’s Italian Kitchen is also currently at the address.

“With the quality of product that Yoyo Chicken delivers and their following, the Upper East Side was a natural fit for their next location,” said Augenbaum. “Murray and me are extremely excited that we had the opportunity to find this quality space for our client.”

Larry Getlen can be reached at lgetlen@commercialobserver.com.