Urbana Cafe & Gallery Signs 1K-SF Lease at MAG Partners’ Ruby

Urbana Cafe & Gallery has signed a 10-year lease for 983 square feet on the ground floor of MAG Partners’ 243 West 28th Street in Chelsea, the 480-unit residential tower known as Ruby, the landlord shared with Commercial Observer.

The new cafe is slated to open in 2026.

Cushman & Wakefield’s Alan Schmerzler, Sean Moran, Pat O’Rourke and Catherine Merck represented MAG Partners in the transaction. Brad Schwarz from Lee & Associates represented Urbana Cafe.

The asking rent was not disclosed. Available street-level retail spaces in Manhattan’s West 20s are currently advertised on LoopNet for annual rents ranging from $48 to $127 a square foot.

“We’re excited to welcome Urbana Cafe & Gallery as our newest tenant within Ruby,” MaryAnne Gilmartin, founder and CEO of MAG Partners, said in a statement to CO. “We carefully curate our retail spaces to serve as an extended amenity to our residents, and look forward to a longtime partnership. The cafe is sure to be a beloved hot spot for our Ruby community and the neighborhood at large.”

This will be Urbana’s second New York City location, following its outpost at 144 10th Avenue. The company is hoping it will be the second of many.

“We’re proud to begin our partnership with MAG Partners and to expand our shop locations across the country,” Omar Emera, owner of Urbana Cafe, said in the statement. “Our newest location at Ruby in Chelsea will offer an exceptional experience to the tenants and neighborhood as we continue to grow and serve our communities.”

Other recently signed retail tenants at Ruby include the pet store Pet Evolution and wellness company Saint, as previously reported in CO.

