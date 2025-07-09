United Cerebral Palsy (UCP) is expanding its New York City presence with a new location in Brooklyn, Commercial Observer has learned.

The nonprofit, which provides support and services to individuals with cerebral palsy and other disabilities, has signed a 10-year lease for roughly 8,000 square feet at Abeco Management’s 906 East New York Avenue in East Flatbush, according to broker KSR. Asking rent was $45 per square foot.

The deal represents a new location for UCP, which has several other New York City offices across Manhattan, Queens, the Bronx and Brooklyn, including one just across the street from its new spot at 921 East New York Avenue, KSR said.

“With one of their locations right across the street, it made sense to expand into this new development,” KSR’s Eli Yadid, who brokered the deal for both the tenant and the landlord along with Rafi Benor, said in a statement to CO.

Spokespeople for UCP and Abeco did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Founded in 1949, UCP’s network across the U.S. and Canada provides a wide range of services annually to more than 350,000 children and adults with cerebral palsy and other disabilities. The nonprofit offers educational instruction, community-based services, early intervention therapies, job coaching and more, according to its website.

UCP’s new space in the building between Schenectady and Utica avenues will be at the base of the Edge, the eight-story, 48-unit residential building at 906 East New York Avenue.

Apartments at the Edge rent for between $2,150 per month for a studio and $3,550 per month for a two-bedroom, according to StreetEasy.

Nearby tenants to the building include gym Crunch Fitness, storage company CubeSmart and fast food chain Wendy’s, according to KSR’s listing of the site.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.