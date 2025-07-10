Uniqlo Inks 19K-SF Deal for New Store Near Union Square

Tokyo-based clothing company Uniqlo is opening up a store near Manhattan’s Union Square.

Uniqlo, known for its affordable and functional everyday clothing, has signed a lease for 19,250 square feet at Gordon Property Group’s 860 Broadway, according to a second-quarter retail report from CBRE.

The deal represents a new location for Uniqlo, which has five other New York City locations across Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens, according to its website.

The length of the lease and asking rent for the new location were unclear, but CBRE’s report found Manhattan retail rents averaged $670 per square foot during the second quarter of 2025.

It’s also unclear who brokered the deal. Spokespeople for CBRE, Uniqlo, Gordon and Newmark — which handles retail leasing at 860 Broadway — did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Uniqlo’s new store will be at the base of the building located at the corner of Broadway and East 17th Street, just north of Union Square. Office tenants in the upper floors of the building include coworking firm Industrious, fintech firm Valon Technologies and tech firm Kaltura.

News of the new deal comes after Uniqlo bought a portion of its 90,732-square-foot U.S. flagship store at 666 Fifth Avenue from a Vornado Realty Trust retail joint venture in August for $350 million, as Commercial Observer previously reported.

It also comes after a relatively strong second quarter for retail leasing in Manhattan, in which leasing totals reached nearly 3.9 million square feet, a 4 percent increase from the previous quarter and a 32 percent increase from last year, according to CBRE’s report.

