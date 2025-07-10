Sarwar Food Distribution Takes 7K SF of Warehouse Space in Queens

Sarwar Food Distribution, a food importer and supplier, is leasing warehouse space in Maspeth, Queens, Commercial Observer has learned.

Sarwar, which sources and delivers food to households and businesses, has signed a lease for 7,000 square feet at the one-story warehouse at 56-01 Maspeth Avenue, according to tenant broker Colliers. Asking rent was $25 per square foot.

The lease runs for three years and five months with an option to extend for another five years, Colliers said.

Real estate firm One Stop Properties, which holds a master lease on the 48,870-square-foot industrial building on the corner of Maspeth Avenue and Rust Street, subleased the space directly to Sarwar, according to Colliers.

Colliers’ Joshua Kleinberg and Daniel Mundle brokered the deal for the tenant, while One Stop Properties’ Alan Dern and Kyle Anderson handled the deal for ownership.

Spokespeople for Sarwar and One Stop Properties did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The deal represents a relocation for Sarwar, which has a current address listed on its website at 1101 Flushing Avenue in Brooklyn’s Bushwick neighborhood.

The food importer and supplier will join several other industrial tenants at 56-01 Maspeth Avenue, including cigar distributor Empire Smoke Distributors, rice importer Aahu Barah USA and produce distributor Greenleaf Produce.

