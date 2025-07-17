Panya Bakery Opens Shop in Industry City’s Japan Village

By July 17, 2025 2:43 pm
Chase Welles of TSCG and food and drinks from Panya Bakery.
Chase Welles of TSCG and food and drinks from Panya Bakery. PHOTOS: Courtesy TSCG; Courtesy Industry City

Japanese bakery Panya Bakery has leased 2,600 square feet of space for a newly opened shop at Brooklyn’s Industry City, the managers of the popular business and retail campus announced. 

The bakery, known for its Japanese-style breads, pastries and cakes, signed a 10-year lease at an asking rent of $45 per square foot for space, located at 220 36th Street in Brooklyn. The location is within Industry City’s Building 4, which has become a hub of Japanese culture.

Jim Somoza and Matt Stewart represented Industry City in-house in this lease. 

“We’re thrilled to welcome Panya Bakery to Industry City as part of the ongoing expansion of Japan Village,” Somoza, managing director of Industry City, said in an email statement to Commercial Observer. “Panya offers a delicious addition to our growing culinary landscape and reflects Industry City’s commitment to celebrating food experiences that showcase the rich cultural fabric of our community.”

Chase Welles from TSCG represented Panya. Welles did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

Panya’s menu includes Japanese bites like fluffy shokupan (milk bread), matcha cream puffs, and katsu sandwiches. 

Industry City’s Japan Village is home to restaurants serving authentic Japanese cuisine including Sushi Uesugi, Waku Waku and Gyuya. There are also several cultural events and experiences, and retail establishments selling everything from lifestyle goods to second-hand items straight from Japan. 

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com

220 36th Street, Industry City, Industry City, Panya Bakery, TSCG
