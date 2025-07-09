Rockwood Capital Hires Jimmy Yung as Global Head of Originations

Real estate lending heavy-hitter Jimmy Yung has made the leap between a rock and another hard place.

Yung, who left Blackstone as managing director in September 2024, will take on the title of global head of originations at Rockwood Capital and will be based in the firm’s Los Angeles office starting earlier this month, according to the firm.

The originations expert, who has close to 18 years of experience in the industry, started his career with a seven-year stint at Deutsche Bank, later joining TPG Global before spending seven years at Blackstone. At Rockwood, Yung will handle sourcing, structuring and execution of commercial real estate credit investments.

“We believe that [Yung’s] investment acumen, familiarity with a wide variety of CRE credit products across all asset types, strong global relationships, and deep understanding of industry dynamics will help us find and structure compelling investment opportunities for our clients,” Niraj Shah, partner and global head of credit for Rockwood, said in a statement.

Rockwood is a private real estate investment firm with offices in Los Angeles, San Francisco and New York. It has over $40 billion in assets under management, deploying some of its funds in places like Downtown Washington, D.C., where it bought the Victor Building at 750 Ninth Street NW from a Brookfield Properties affiliate for $153 million in March.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.