Leases   ·   Office Leases

Logistics Services Firm Janel Extends Lease at 80 Eighth Avenue

By July 23, 2025 10:54 am
Matthew Mandell of GFP Real Estate and 80 Eighth Avenue.
Matthew Mandell of GFP Real Estate and 80 Eighth Avenue. PHOTOS: Courtesy GFP Real Estate

A corporation that specializes in acquiring logistics, life sciences and manufacturing businesses is staying put in Chelsea.

Janel is extending its 3,300-square-foot lease on the 15th floor of GFP Real Estate’s 80 Eighth Avenue for another three years, according to the landlord. The corporation has been a tenant in the building since 2017.

GFP did not disclose the asking rent, but the average for Midtown South in the second quarter of 2025 was $84.10 per square foot, according to a report from CBRE.

“Janel Corporation has been a dependable, long-term tenant at 80 Eighth Avenue, and we’re pleased to continue that relationship,” GFP’s Matthew Mandell, who negotiated on behalf of the landlord in-house and also represented the tenant, said in a statement. “Their decision to remain in the building speaks to the quality of the space and the strength of our partnership.”

Other tenants in the building at Eighth Avenue and West 14th Street include arts nonprofit Greenwich House, which signed a 5,038-square-foot lease for a ceramics studio in October 2023, and  Buckle My Shoe Preschool, which has occupied 6,635 square feet on the ground floor since  February 2023, as Commercial Observer previously reported.

The 20-story building is also known as the Banker’s Trust Company Building. It was built in 1929 and designed by architect William Whitehall.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.

80 eighth avenue, Matthew Mandell, GFP Real Estate, Janel
