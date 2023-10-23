Nonprofit Greenwich House Plans Chelsea Ceramics Studio

Arts nonprofit Greenwich House inked a lease for a new ceramics studio at 80 Eighth Avenue in Chelsea, according to landlord GFP Real Estate.

The organization, which offers social services in Lower Manhattan and runs nonprofit music and ceramics programs, leased a 5,038-square-foot space on the sixth floor of the 20-story for five years to build its second Greenwich House Pottery studio, the landlord said.

GFP did not comment on asking rent, but average asking rent in Chelsea was $74 per square foot, according to Cushman & Wakefield’s most recent market report. The studio at Eighth Avenue and West 14th Street will open in early 2024 and offer 30 new classes each season.

Greenwich House Pottery has another location downtown at 16 Jones Street in Greenwich Village, where it operates a residency program and classes. The organization is currently raising $5 million to modernize its Jones Street outpost with an elevator, new kilns, an outdoor garden and a new classroom.

Matthew Mandell of GFP represented the landlord in-house, while Corey Hight and Elliot Zelinger of Savitt Partners handled it for the tenant. The Savitt brokers didn’t immediately return a request for comment on the deal.

“For well over a century, Greenwich House Pottery has been an arts hub where ceramists of all skill levels can advance their craft and take classes taught by seasoned instructors,” Darren Bloch, the CEO and executive director of Greenwich House, said in a statement. “This new location allows us to meet the growing demand for expanded course offerings and meet our historic mission of responding to the evolving needs of our community, while providing new opportunities for Chelsea residents to engage with the local arts scene.”

Other tenants in the Eighth Avenue building include Buckle My Shoe Preschool, tattoo studio Dot Creative Group, and sports and entertainment marketing firm CSM.

