Things are going to get a little nutty in Greenwich Village this fall.

Nut Bar, a Toronto-based health food brand with six locations in the Canadian city, is set to open its first U.S. location in New York City this fall, having signed a 10-year, 2,500-square-foot lease at 28 Greenwich Avenue, Commercial Observer has learned.

The retail space comprises 1,100 square feet on the ground floor and 1,400 square feet on the lower level, according to RTL Real Estate, which brokered the lease on behalf of landlord the Brodsky Organization.

The asking rent was around $25,000 per month, according to RTL.

“The location will serve as the brand’s first U.S. outpost, introducing its health-focused concept to a neighborhood supported by a strong daytime and residential customer base,” RTL said in a statement announcing the lease.

It seems like Nut Bar will replace bakery Mah-Ze-Dahr in its new space between West 10th and West 11th streets, as the bakery is listed as permanently closed at the property.

Charles Rapuano and Steven Baker of RTL represented the Brodsky Organization in Nut Bar’s deal, while Aylin Gucalp and Cassie Durand of CBRE represented the tenant. CBRE did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“Demand continues to concentrate around highly visible corners in established neighborhoods, where retailers can immediately tap into existing foot traffic and co-tenancy,” RTL’s Rapuano said in a statement.

Built in 1900, 28 Greenwich Avenue is a six-story, 49-unit residential building with ground-floor retail space.

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com.