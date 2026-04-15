ACRE Lands $123M to Build Second Miami Rental

Asia Capital Real Estate (Acre) secured $123 million in financing to build a second multifamily development in Miami’s Upper Eastside neighborhood, property records show.

Canyon Partners provided the floating-rate debt for Adela II at MiMo Bay at 685 Northeast 64th Street, just south of Legion Park near Biscayne Boulevard in the MiMo Biscayne Boulevard Historic District.

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Earlier this year, local officials approved plans for a 337-unit development, where 20 apartments will be reserved for those making between 80 and 120 percent of the area median income. The Corwil Architects-designed project will also include 510 parking spots. The developer purchased the 2.6-acre site for $19 million.

As part of the agreement with the City of Miami, ACRE will build public parking and make a $1 million donation to the office of Miami City Commission Commissioner Christine King to use within her district.

The six-story development will rise just west of the Adela at MiMo Bay building, which ACRE completed in 2020. Last year, Nuveen Real Estate provided $72 million to refinance the five-story, 236-unit building.

Representatives for ACRE and Canyon Partners did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com.