Alternative asset manager Bramshill Investments is relocating to a new office in Manhattan and doubling the size of its footprint.

Bramshill Investments is taking 7,145 square feet at the newly repositioned Park 53, a 140,000-square-foot boutique office property at 45 East 53rd Street, the building’s new exclusive leasing agent JLL told Commercial Observer.

JLL took over the role of exclusive leasing agent for the building’s owner, real estate investment firm ZG Capital Partners, which acquired the building in 2022 in a joint venture arranged by Newmark with Rialto Capital Management, in a $175 million capitalization.

It is unclear when Bramshill will move about three-fourth of a mile from its current location at 152 West 57th Street, also known as Carnegie Hall Tower. The firm is taking over the entire ninth floor of Park 53.

The asking rent and the length of the lease were not disclosed, but asking rent for office space in Midtown Manhattan averaged $79.32 per square foot in the second quarter of 2025, according to Colliers data.

Bramshill Investments was represented by JLL’s Jason Roberts and Dan Posy. Newmark’s Brian Waterman, Scott Klau, Brent Ozarowski, Kevin Sullivan and David Waterman represented the ownership in this lease transaction, which took place prior to JLL taking over as the exclusive leasing agent. Newmark declined to comment.

“Relocating and expanding their office was a strategic decision driven by Bramshill’s growth trajectory and a commitment to its team’s experience,” JLL’s Roberts said in a statement. “Park 53 provides them with a modern, efficient environment with best-in-class amenities that will position them to better serve their investors while providing a workplace that reflects their culture and ambition.”

