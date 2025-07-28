Blackstone Refis Miami Industrial Portfolio With $805M

Despite selling more than $1 billion worth of industrial properties in Florida over the past year, investment management company Blackstone secured a $1.8 billion debt package to refinance some of its remaining buildings in the Sunshine State.

Wells Fargo is acting as the administrative agent for the debt, which is tied to a portfolio of Blackstone properties collectively worth just over $3 billion, according to public mortgage documents.

Florida properties account for just under 45 percent of the Blackstone portfolio, equating to $805 million of the financing. Nineteen properties are in Doral near Miami International Airport. Two others are in Miami Gardens and an unincorporated part of Miami near Opa-Locka.

The remaining warehouses are in New York, Virginia, Utah, Texas, Minnesota and Maryland.

The refinancing comes as the New York-based private equity giant and its Link Logistics affiliate have sold more than $1 billion in industrial assets in South Florida since November. Just last month, Link Logistics sold a 371,976-square-foot industrial campus near Miami International Airport for $90 million.

Other transactions included the $206 million sale of a four-building portfolio in Sunrise, the $160 million sale of an industrial park near the Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport, and the $120 million sale of an industrial portfolio across Broward County.

A spokesperson for Blackstone declined to comment.

