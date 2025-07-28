Finance   ·   Refinance

Blackstone Refis Miami Industrial Portfolio With $805M

By July 28, 2025 3:05 pm
reprints
Blackstone's Stephen Schwarzman (top) and Jonathan Gray, and packages being sorted in a warehouse.
Blackstone's Stephen Schwarzman (top) and Jonathan Gray, and packages being sorted in a warehouse. PHOTOS: JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images; Courtesy Blackstone; Martin Schutt/picture alliance via Getty Images

Despite selling more than $1 billion worth of industrial properties in Florida over the past year, investment management company Blackstone secured a $1.8 billion debt package to refinance some of its remaining buildings in the Sunshine State. 

Wells Fargo is acting as the administrative agent for the debt, which is tied to a portfolio of Blackstone properties collectively worth just over $3 billion, according to public mortgage documents. 

SEE ALSO: Kennedy Wilson Provides $183M Construction Loan for Bay Area Multifamily Project

Florida properties account for just under 45 percent of the Blackstone portfolio, equating to $805 million of the financing. Nineteen properties are in Doral near Miami International Airport. Two others are in Miami Gardens and an unincorporated part of Miami near Opa-Locka.  

The remaining warehouses are in New York, Virginia, Utah, Texas, Minnesota and Maryland.

The refinancing comes as the New York-based private equity giant and its Link Logistics affiliate have sold more than $1 billion in industrial assets in South Florida since November. Just last month, Link Logistics sold a 371,976-square-foot industrial campus near Miami International Airport for $90 million. 

Other transactions included the $206 million sale of a four-building portfolio in Sunrise, the $160 million sale of an industrial park near the Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport, and the $120 million sale of an industrial portfolio across Broward County.

A spokesperson for Blackstone declined to comment.

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com

industrial, Blackstone, Link Logistics, Wells Fargo
Thomas Whitesell of Kennedy Wilson and a rendering of 1588 San Mateo Avenue, San Francisco.
Residential · Finance
California

Kennedy Wilson Provides $183M Construction Loan for Bay Area Multifamily Project

By Cathy Cunningham
Mesa West's Joshua Westerberg and The Burton House Beverly Hills hotel in Los Angeles.
Hospitality · Finance
California

Mesa West Lends $55M for Seaview’s Hotel in L.A.

By Nick Trombola
Dwight Capital's Josh Hoffman (top) and Jonathan Pomper (bottom), and a rendering of Elements Apartments in Santa Maria, Calif.
Residential · Finance
California

Dwight Capital Closes $50M Refi for California Apartments

By Andrew Coen