Blackstone Sells Industrial Complex Near Miami Airport for $90M

PCCP provided a $62 million loan for the deal

By June 5, 2025 12:50 pm
Link Logistics CEO Luke Petherbridge and an aerial of the area near the Miami International Airport.
Link Logistics CEO Luke Petherbridge and an aerial of the area near the Miami International Airport. PHOTO: Courtesy Link Logistics; DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images

Private equity giant Blackstone’s Link Logistics sold a 371,976-square-foot industrial campus near Miami International Airport for $90.3 million to East Capital Partners, property records show.

Called Airport Trade Center, the property features three warehouses on a 13.8-acre site at 3108 Northwest 72nd Avenue, just west of the airport. 

SEE ALSO: 52-Story Office in Downtown L.A. Sells for $210M

PCCP provided a $62 million mortgage to Connecticut-based East Capital Partners, which owns about 851,368 square feet of industrial properties in Miami-Dade County.

“The acquisition of the Airport Trade Center underscores our commitment to investing in strategic, high-performing logistics assets in key markets,” Drew DeWitt, cofounder of East Capital Partners, said in a statement.

JLL’s Luis Castillo Cody Brais and Taylor Osborne represented the seller. Blackstone purchased Airport Trade Center for $56 million in 2019, according to property records. 

The nearly 62 percent increase in value reflects the rise of the industrial asset class since the pandemic, when online shopping grew in popularity. 

The sale marks the latest industrial sell-off in South Florida by Blackstone, which has sold at least $650 million worth of property since late last year.

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com

