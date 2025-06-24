The Village School will open in the Bronx’s Unionport neighborhood just in time for the new school year.

The school, which educates children in kindergarten through eighth grade, has signed a 15-year lease for 12,000 square feet at Joy Construction and Azimuth Development Group’s 2069 Bruckner Boulevard, according to broker KSR. Asking rent was $45 per square foot.

It’s unclear whether this is a new location or a relocation for The Village School, but the school will move into the base of Bruckner Apartments, Joy and Azimuth’s $140 million mixed-income development comprising two buildings and 330 rental units.

KSR’s Eli Yadid, Rafael Benor and Brent Legunn brokered the deal for both the tenant and the landlord.

Spokespeople for The Village School, Joy and Azimuth did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

As part of the deal, the school will add a special needs program to benefit the community, KSR said.

The deal comes as more and more new residential developments go up in the Bronx.

Last week, Hudson Companies and BRP Companies finalized plans for the development of two new buildings and 420 affordable units for the final phase of the La Central project at 626 Bergen Avenue in the South Bronx, as Commercial Observer previously reported.

And in April, Maddd Equities and Stagg Group secured $26.5 million for their $40 million acquisition of two lots at 2740 and 2768 Webster Avenue in Fordham Heights, where they plan to build an 800,000-square-foot mixed-use building with more than 500 dormitories for nearby Fordham University plus 485 units of affordable housing, CO reported.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.