StretchLab Leases 1,300 SF at Long Island City Residential Building

It’s not stretching the truth to say this flexibility service is catching on.

StretchLab, a mobility-improving studio known for its stretching treatments, has taken 1,300 square feet of retail space at the 499-unit residential building the Jasper, located at 2-33 50th Avenue in Long Island City, Queens, landlord representative Igloo announced.

Retail space at the Jasper — owned by residential developer The Domain Companies — is now 100 percent occupied, and spans 35,000 square feet across the building’s ground floor. The space also houses 10 other businesses including grocers, restaurants, and wellness service providers.

“The lease-up at Jasper is a great example of the value-proposition of the Igloo platform,” Adam Joly, principal at Igloo, said in a statement. “The project will benefit from a wide range of retail activations which will enhance the resident experience and deliver impactful business offerings to the LIC area.”

StretchLab was represented by Ripco’s Peter Yoon. Ripco did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Asking rent and the length of the lease were not disclosed, but average asking rent for retail space in Queens is $49.04 per square foot, according to PropertyShark.

Other retailers occupying ground-floor space at the Jasper include children’s clothing store Peanut and Honey, child development services provider KidStrong, and restaurant Frankie’s Brooklyn Pizza.

