Steak Street Cuts Deal at 642a Lexington Avenue

Steak Street, a new fast-casual restaurant specializing in steak and fries, is leasing 1,050 square feet of retail space at 642a Lexington Avenue in Midtown East from Viena Margulies and Antony Contomichalos at MacArthur Properties.

Traded first reported the deal. The lease runs 10 years, and the restaurant will pay $313 per square foot.

Jack Khaski, Albert Manopla and Hunter Lazan from KSR represented the landlord. The tenant rep was Dvir Atias at Manhattan Dwelling Corporation.

A recent listing on Commercial Cafe notes that the space includes 650 square feet on the ground floor and an additional 400 square feet of basement space.

There is a Steak Street restaurant in High Point, N.C., but Atias told Commercial Observer that that outlet is unrelated to this one. According to information provided by Atias, this new Steak Street will be “a quick service restaurant specializing in high-quality steak frites at accessible prices.” The eatery is expected to open in the fall, and Atias signaled that the timing just might be optimal.

“It’s a great area,” said Atias. “This area got hit badly by COVID, but now the foot traffic is coming back, with people going back to the office and more traffic returning to Lexington Avenue.”

A previous KSR listing for the vacant space mentioned that it’s a fully vented space with “a large 20-by-14-foot hood, grill and Pavesi gas brick oven.” Atias noted that the oven was left by the previous tenant, Turkish restaurant Anka Grill. Other former businesses at 642a Lexington Avenue include Sweetcatch Poke, Little Italy Hot Pizza, and a Dollar 1.50 Pizza outlet.

KSR and MacArthur Properties did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

