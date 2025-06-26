Leases   ·   Retail

Steak Street Cuts Deal at 642a Lexington Avenue

New steak frites eatery to open this fall

By June 26, 2025 3:15 pm
reprints
642 Lexington Avenue.
642 Lexington Avenue. PHOTO: Propertyshark

Steak Street, a new fast-casual restaurant specializing in steak and fries, is leasing 1,050 square feet of retail space at 642a Lexington Avenue in Midtown East from Viena Margulies and Antony Contomichalos at MacArthur Properties.

Traded first reported the deal. The lease runs 10 years, and the restaurant will pay $313 per square foot.

SEE ALSO: Met Fresh to Open 11K-SF Supermarket in Fort Greene

Jack Khaski, Albert Manopla and Hunter Lazan from KSR represented the landlord. The tenant rep was Dvir Atias at Manhattan Dwelling Corporation.

A recent listing on Commercial Cafe notes that the space includes 650 square feet on the ground floor and an additional 400 square feet of basement space.

There is a Steak Street restaurant in High Point, N.C., but Atias told Commercial Observer that that outlet is unrelated to this one. According to information provided by Atias, this new Steak Street will be “a quick service restaurant specializing in high-quality steak frites at accessible prices.” The eatery is expected to open in the fall, and Atias signaled that the timing just might be optimal.

“It’s a great area,” said Atias. “This area got hit badly by COVID, but now the foot traffic is coming back, with people going back to the office and more traffic returning to Lexington Avenue.”

A previous KSR listing for the vacant space mentioned that it’s a fully vented space with “a large 20-by-14-foot hood, grill and Pavesi gas brick oven.” Atias noted that the oven was left by the previous tenant, Turkish restaurant Anka Grill. Other former businesses at 642a Lexington Avenue include Sweetcatch Poke, Little Italy Hot Pizza, and a Dollar 1.50 Pizza outlet. 

KSR and MacArthur Properties did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Larry Getlen can be reached at lgetlen@commercialobserver.com.

642a Lexington Avenue, Albert Manopla, Anka Grill, Antony Contomichalos, Commercial Cafe, Dollar 1.50 Pizza, Dvir Atias, High Point, Hunter Lazan, Jack Khaski, Little Italy Hot Pizza, N.C., Pavesi, Steak Street, Sweetcatch Poke, Traded, Viena Margulies, KSR, MacArthur Properties, Manhattan Dwelling Corporation
Verada's Nathaniel Mallon and Brendan Thrapp, and 340 Myrtle Avenue, Brooklyn.
Retail · Leases
New York City

Met Fresh to Open 11K-SF Supermarket in Fort Greene

By Isabelle Durso
David Falk of Newmark, Allyson Bowen of Savills, and 1166 Avenue of the Americas.
Office · Leases
New York City

LEK Consulting Inks 54K-SF Lease at 1166 Avenue of the Americas

By Amanda Schiavo
Vantage Real Estate Advisors' Danny Volk, Marc Johnson, and Kayla Terzi and 25 Broad Street.
Hospitality · Leases
New York City

SK Hospitality Group Takes 15K SF at 25 Broad Street for Two New Restaurants

By Isabelle Durso