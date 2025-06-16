NYC School Construction Authority Renews 75K SF at LIC’s The Factory

The New York City School Construction Authority (SCA) is keeping its office in Long Island City, Queens, awhile longer, Commercial Observer has learned.

The city agency, which is responsible for building new public schools and managing the design and construction of existing schools in the city, has signed a long-term renewal for its 75,000-square-foot office on part of the ground and second floors of Atlas Capital Group’s 30-30 47th Avenue, according to a source with knowledge of the deal. Asking rent was $45 per square foot.

It’s unclear when the SCA moved into the building between 30th Place and 31st Street — also known as The Factory business center — but its current address is listed at 25-01 Jackson Avenue on its website.

The exact length of the renewal was unclear. Newmark’s Brian Waterman, Jordan Gosin and Alex Rosenblum brokered the deal for the landlord, while the SCA represented itself.

Newmark declined to comment, while spokespeople for the SCA and Atlas did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Other tenants of the 10-story, 1.2 million-square-foot building on 47th Avenue include toy company Cardinal Industries, contracting firm TEI Group, promotional products distributor Halo Branded Solutions and apparel brand Ralph Lauren, which expanded its photo studio at The Factory to 54,602 square feet in March 2023.

Atlas purchased the massive office building in 2013 along with Invesco Real Estate and Square Mile Capital, the latter of which was later bought out, CO reported. The landlords updated the lobby and added amenities to the property, including a lounge, bike storage and a ground-floor marketplace.

