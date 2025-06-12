NYC DOT Signs 212K-SF Industrial Lease in Long Island City, Queens

The New York City Department of Transportation (DOT) signed a 212,094-square-foot industrial lease in Queens to support its operations.

Through the Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS), DOT secured the space at HUB LIC, at 47-25 34th Street in Long Island City, where it will store vehicles and equipment in addition to having administrative offices, according to the landlord.

Metropolitan Realty Associates (MRA), which owns the building in a joint venture with Nuveen, did not immediately provide asking rent in the building, but the average asking rent for industrial space in the outer boroughs was $27.85 per square foot in the first quarter of 2025, according to a report from Colliers.

“The building’s strategic location for the Department of Transportation’s operations and the unique physical attributes of the property — including a 1-acre parking lot, multiple loading docks, and drive-in access with curb cuts — made HUB LIC the right deal for DOT, and we welcome them to the building,” Joseph Farkas, CEO of MRA, said in a statement.

CBRE’s John Reinertsen, Yun Park, Doug Holowink, Josh Leibowitz and Michael Lee negotiated on behalf of DCAS while a Newmark team of Scott Klau and Ryan Gessin handled the deal for the landlord.

CBRE and Newmark did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Four other tenants are in the 343,407-square-foot building, which was purchased by the joint venture in 2016 for about $89 million and is about 78 percent leased.

