New York Cancer & Blood Specialists is opening a new location in the Upper East Side, Commercial Observer has learned.

The oncology practice, which has four other locations in Manhattan, signed a 10,500-square-foot lease for 10 years at Perlbinder Realty’s 210 East 86th Street, according to landlord broker Avison Young.

SEE ALSO: CRE Firm Surmount Signs 30K Lease at 1185 Avenue of the Americas

Asking rent in the building is in the mid-$70s per square foot.

The tenant will occupy the sixth floor of the nine-story building on East 86th Street between Second and Third avenues.

“New York Blood & Cancer is the ideal tenant to jump-start occupancy following 210 East 86th Street’s recent repositioning, validating that its central position in the neighborhood and access to great transportation make it the best-located office/medical building on the Upper East Side,” Avison Young’s John Ryan, who brokered the deal alongside Peter Gross, said in a statement.

Ari Malul of Schuckman Realty negotiated on behalf of the tenant but did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The building is near other medical facilities such as Lenox Hill Hospital, Metropolitan Hospital Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital.

Other tenants at 210 East 86th Street include Weill Cornell Medicine Primary Care – East Side.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.