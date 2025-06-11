Leases   ·   Office Leases

New York Cancer & Blood Specialists Signs Lease at 210 East 86th Street

June 11, 2025
210 East 86th Street.
Avison Young's John Ryan III and Peter Gross, and 210 East 86th Street.

New York Cancer & Blood Specialists is opening a new location in the Upper East Side, Commercial Observer has learned.

The oncology practice, which has four other locations in Manhattan, signed a 10,500-square-foot lease for 10 years at Perlbinder Realty’s 210 East 86th Street, according to landlord broker Avison Young.

SEE ALSO: CRE Firm Surmount Signs 30K Lease at 1185 Avenue of the Americas

Asking rent in the building is in the mid-$70s per square foot.

The tenant will occupy the sixth floor of the nine-story building on East 86th Street between Second and Third avenues.

“New York Blood & Cancer is the ideal tenant to jump-start occupancy following 210 East 86th Street’s recent repositioning, validating that its central position in the neighborhood and access to great transportation make it the best-located office/medical building on the Upper East Side,” Avison Young’s John Ryan, who brokered the deal alongside Peter Gross, said in a statement.

Ari Malul of Schuckman Realty negotiated on behalf of the tenant but did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The building is near other medical facilities such as Lenox Hill Hospital, Metropolitan Hospital Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital.

Other tenants at 210 East 86th Street include Weill Cornell Medicine Primary Care – East Side.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.

