Industry Vet JP LeVeque Joins C&W to Boost Debt and Equity Team

Cushman & Wakefield has hired industry veteran J.P. LeVeque as an executive vice chairman who will help lead the firm’s equity, debt, and structured finance (EDSF) division. Monday is LeVeque’s first day at C&W, officials at the brokerage giant told Commercial Observer.

Based in San Francisco, LeVeque will focus on debt, equity and structured finance deals in the West Coast for C&W, the firm said.

“The addition of J.P. to our EDSF team in the West — and to our broader capital markets platform — is further testament to our relentless commitment to recruit, develop and retain the kind of thinkers and problem-solvers who offer our clients the best ideas and advice,” Victoria Malkin, president of the Americas markets at C&W, said in a statement.

Prior to joining C&W, LeVeque spent almost 20 years at Eastdil Secured, most recently as a managing director, where he led the work on large structured financings, preferred equity, and loan sales across major property types.

Eastdil Secured did not immediately respond to CO’s request for comment. LeVeque was not available for comment.

The Promote first reported that LeVeque was leaving Eastdil for C&W.

“J.P. is a demonstrated leader with extensive knowledge who will help us continue to deliver comprehensive and creative solutions to our clients,” Miles Treaster, president of Americas capital markets at C&W, said in the statement. “In partnership with Rob Rubano [head of EDSF], his expertise and leadership will be instrumental in driving continued growth and success of Cushman & Wakefield’s investor business in the San Francisco Bay Area and throughout the west region.”

LeVeque joins C&W just over a month after Adam Pastor, a fellow Easdil alum, did the same. Pastor served as a managing director with Eastdil, and started with C&W on April 30 as vice chair of the firm’s industrial advisory group.

