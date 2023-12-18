Cushman & Wakefield Promotes Rob Rubano to EDSF Head

Rob Rubano, who joined Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) from Eastdil Secured five years ago and has since become one of the brokerage’s top 100 producers, has been elevated as the firm’s head of equity, debt and structured finance (EDSF) for the Americas, Commercial Observer can first report.

Rubano, who is based in Los Angeles, completed more than 60 financings in 2022 with a loan volume of $8.5 billion, according to C&W. During his nearly 20-year career, Rubano has executed more than $80 billion in transaction volume.

“Rob is a demonstrated leader in the capital markets space and has extensive experience working in various parts of the capital stack, including first mortgages, B notes, mezzanine financings and preferred equity,” Dan Broderick, president of C&W’s Americas advisory, said in a statement. “His market-leading experience, expertise and high production make him the ideal executive to fill this role.”

Rubano will also be the EDSF lead on C&W’s newly formed asset optimization group announced Monday.

After joining C&W in late 2018 as a vice chairman, Rubano’s team sourced $4.9 billion of originations in 2019. He ascended into the position as one of the firm’s top capital markets brokers in 2021 and 2022.

“Rob’s diligence and proactivity in advising clients through market cycles and varying interest rate environments makes him a trusted advisor in this dynamic space,” Matt Chatham, regional president for the west region at C&W, said in a statement.

Prior to arriving at C&W, Rubano spent more than 13 years at Eastdil Secured helping to run its debt placement business. He was a managing director based out of L.A. focused largely on the San Francisco Bay Area and Pacific Northwest.

“Cushman & Wakefield offers top talent in equity and debt financing across the Americas, and worldwide, and I consider it a privilege to step into this leadership role,” Rubano said in a statement. “Despite the current interest rate environment, there are still many opportunities in the EDSF sector near and long term.”

Andrew Coen can be reached at acoen@commercialobserver.com