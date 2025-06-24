New JFK Terminal One Set to Include 84K-SF Logistics Center

A logistics center is coming to Queens’ John F. Kennedy International Airport as part of the new Terminal One project.

In a partnership with JCM Business Solutions, JFK will build an 83,500-square-foot logistics hub called the Consolidated Receiving and Distribution Center at the new $9.6 billion terminal, according to a Monday announcement.

The logistics complex, located adjacent to the airport, will manage, screen and coordinate all deliveries to the new terminal as well as create 60 local jobs, the announcement said. The hub is set to be operational by the end of this year.

“By partnering with JCM Business Solutions on this groundbreaking facility, we are delivering innovative logistics solutions that not only enhance operational excellence but also reinforce our commitment to local job creation and sustainability,” Marisa Von Wieding, vice president of operations at Terminal One, said in a statement.

“This facility will help ensure that operations around the new terminal are as seamless and efficient as possible,” Von Wieding added.

The logistics center’s “efficient redistribution” will also “eliminate third-party truck deliveries via the airfield,” and reduce traffic and congestion on public roads surrounding the airport, the announcement said.

“Our team of logistics and JFK operations professionals is supported by state-of-the-art technology and an exceptional facility,” JCM CEO Judith E. Conlon said in a statement. “We are proud and excited to provide this groundbreaking service, and confident that this solution will benefit the JFK community for years to come.”

JFK’s new Terminal One was announced in December 2021 and is being built on sites now occupied by Terminal 1 and the former Terminals 2 and 3 on the airport’s south side. The project will span 2.4 million square feet and feature 23 gates, making it the largest terminal at JFK, as Commercial Observer previously reported.

The 134 acres will be redeveloped mostly using funding from companies such as Carlyle Group, Ullico and Johnson Loop Capital through a public-private partnership, CO previously reported, citing Rick Cotton, executive director of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

Terminal One’s first phase, which includes the new arrival and departure halls and the first set of 14 new gates, is expected to open in 2026 with full completion in 2030, according to the announcement.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.