Venture capitalists, private equity firms, and family offices are showing renewed interest in AI and infrastructure plays.
Industry · Policy
National

Deploy or Die: Pressure to Fund Proptech Varies During Uncertain Times

By Philip Russo
A light bulb with a dollar sign filament inside.
Office · Technology
National

Proptech Responds to CRE Sustainability Now Driven by ROI

By Philip Russo
Mark Swanson, CEO of Aeromine Technologies.
Industry · Technology
National

Aeromine’s Mark Swanson Wants to Make Wind Capture Viable for Real Estate

By Philip Russo