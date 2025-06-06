A Los Angeles-based financial advisory firm is relocating its headquarters to one of the city’s most prominent trophy office buildings.

Evoke Advisors inked a 24,470-square-foot lease with the Irvine Company for a full floor at 2121 Avenue of the Stars, Irvine’s 34-story tower in L.A.’s Century City neighborhood. Evoke currently leases space at Onni Group’s 10635 Santa Monica Boulevard, in L.A.’s Westwood neighborhood, though Evoke’s square footage there and the exact timing of its relocation were not immediately clear.

CBRE’s Blake Mirkin and Kyle Widener represented Evoke in the deal. A spokesperson for the brokerage declined to comment further about Evoke’s current footprint or moving plans.

“This 10-year lease underscores the strong demand for high-quality office space in premier locations and reflects how top firms are prioritizing vibrant, talent-rich environments to support long-term growth,” Mirkin said in a statement.

Irvine Company’s tower is emblematic of the flight-to-quality trend among office tenants in Southern California lately, particularly since the firm renovated the property in 2023. The Century City tower was 94 percent leased as of late March.

Evoke joins a myriad of law firms, agencies and consulting groups that also opted for high-end office space in the wake of the pandemic. Talent management and production company Artists First moved into 22,785 square feet at the building in May. Consulting firm Armanino took a full floor last spring. Other tenants include Hekmat Law Group, Baer Trager and Goldman Sachs.

Nick Trombola can be reached at ntrombola@commercialobserver.com.