Piedmont Realty Trust has two new tenants at 60 Broad Street in the Financial District, Commercial Observer has learned.

Affordable homeownership nonprofit Center for New York City Neighborhoods signed a 10,979-square-foot lease for the top floor of the 38-story building, where asking rent is in the mid-$60s per square foot, according to landlord broker JLL.

SEE ALSO: Media Company Paramount Global Subleasing 355K SF of Office in Manhattan

The brokerage did not disclose the length of the lease, and it’s unclear where the tenant is relocating from, as the 24th floor of 60 Broad is listed as its most recent address.

60 Broad Street is a 1.1 million-square-foot office tower between Beaver Street and Exchange Place, just south of the New York Stock Exchange.

“Our asset appeals to companies who prioritize their employees’ experience, and these new leases are a testament to Piedmont’s commitment to maintain 60 Broad Street as a premier office location,” Brad Pittman of Piedmont Realty Trust said in a statement.

JLL’s John Wheeler, Robin Olinyk and Thomas Swartz handled negotiations on behalf of the landlord while a Savills team of Peter Hennessey and Allison Buck represented the Center for New York City Neighborhoods alongside Shawna Menifee of Integrative Partners, which is a Savills affiliate.

Savills did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The other tenant was law firm Israel David, which signed a 3,491-square-foot lease for a prebuilt space on the 29th floor for a period of five years, according to JLL.

Gary Kamenetsky of CBRE brokered the deal on behalf of Israel David but did not immediately respond to a request for comment. It’s unclear where it is relocating from.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.