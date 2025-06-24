Leases   ·   Office Leases

Carr Properties Inks 25K-SF Office Tenant Renewal in NoVA

2311 Wilson Boulevard in Arlington is 98% leased

By June 24, 2025 2:30 pm
reprints
Oliver Carr III, CEO of Carr Properties, and 2311 Wilson Boulevard, Arlington, Va.
Oliver Carr III, CEO of Carr Properties, and 2311 Wilson Boulevard, Arlington, Va. PHOTOS: Courtesy Carr Properties

Washington, D.C.-based Carr Properties has inked a lease renewal at one of its prominent office buildings in nearby Arlington, Va., just a few weeks after divesting itself of an office tower on the District’s East End. 

The Air-Conditioning, Heating and Refrigeration Institute (AHRI) signed a 12-year, 25,063-square-foot lease at 2311 Wilson Boulevard. AHRI occupies the entire fourth floor of the eight-story, 180,000-square-foot building, which Carr developed in 2018. 

SEE ALSO: Ticket Seller TickPick Inks 17K-SF Lease at Vornado’s Penn 1

Cresa’s Jonathan Harms and Sam Abramson represented AHRI in the deal, while Carr was represented in-house by Kaitlyn Rausse and Ryan Lopez. The building at 2311 Wilson is 98 percent leased, according to the landlord, alongside other tenants such as The Irving Law Firm, coworking and flex space firm Industrious, and software company BuildLab

Earlier this month, Carr sold 901 K Street NW, a nearly 220,000-square-foot office property within the District, to Shorenstein for $84 million. The deal was Shorenstein’s first acquisition in D.C. since 2007, and 901 K Street is currently the firm’s only property in the District. 

The deal also comes in the wake of J.P. Morgan Asset Management’s plans to exit its minority ownership of Carr Properties, exchanging its 35.5 percent share for three of Carr’s assets. Fellow Carr investor Alony Hetz plans to invest $100 million in equity into Carr, according to investor materials it published earlier this year, effectively becoming Carr’s majority stakeholder. 

Nick Trombola can be reached at ntrombola@commercialobserver.com.

2311 Wilson Boulevard, Jonathan Harms, Kaitlyn Rausse, Ryan Lopez, Sam Abramson, Air-Conditioning, BuildLab, Carr Properties, Cresa, Heating and Refrigeration Institute, Industrious, The Irving Law Firm
Judson CRE's Nicholas Judson and 420 East 59th Street.
Retail · Leases
New York City

Mykonian House to Open Second NYC Location at 420 East 59th Street

By Mark Hallum
Vornado Realty CEO Steven Roth and One Penn Plaza.
Office · Leases
New York City

Ticket Seller TickPick Inks 17K-SF Lease at Vornado’s Penn 1

By Amanda Schiavo
Jason Perla of Newmark, Scott Gottlieb of CBRE, and 2 and 1 United Nations Plaza.
Office · Leases
New York City

United Nations Consolidates With 425K-SF Renewal at 2 U.N. Plaza

By Larry Getlen