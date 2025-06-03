Arrow Real Estate Advisors Adds Meridian Brokers to Expanding Roster

Arrow Real Estate Advisors has added three more brokers from Meridian Capital Group as part of its continued expansion.

The brokerage, founded last fall by Morris Betesh, a former senior managing director at Meridian Capital Group, hired Jacob Schmuckler, Eli Serebrowski and Meir Schlusselberg from Betesh’s old firm, Commercial Observer has learned.

Schmuckler and Serebrowski will serve as senior directors while Schlusselberg will take on a vice president role, according to Arrow.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jacob, Eli and Meir to the team and look forward to leveraging their dynamic work to deliver strategic business plans that maximize value for all our clients across asset classes,” Betesh said in a statement. “The addition of three more members to our team underscores Arrow’s commitment to growing.”

The trio will see some familiar faces at Arrow. In October, Betesh launched Arrow with 12 others from Meridian, part of a mass exodus of high-profile executives from Meridian.

But Betesh’s fast-expanding brokerage isn’t just pulling from the Meridian talent pool. Last month, Arrow hired Eliott Zeitoune from JLL as a senior director. It also recently announced that Michael Wlody, a founding partner at B6 Real Estate Advisors, joined Arrow as chief financial officer and chief operating officer, as CO previously reported.

Schmuckler was a senior managing director at Meridian and has structured or closed more than 1,000 deals totaling more than $7 billion of loan volume during his over 15-year career, according to Arrow. He arranged a $54 million acquisition loan from Prime Finance in July for a joint venture involving PH Realty Capital, Alma Realty and Rockledge to purchase a portfolio of 10 rent-regulated New York City multifamily buildings.

Serebrowski and Schlusselberg both spent the last decade at Meridian. Serebrowski has closed more than 600 transactions with a $3.5 billion total loan value, and Schlusselberg has executed over 750 deals, totaling over $5 billion in originations, according to Arrow.

Officials at Meridian did not immediately return a request for comment.

Andrew Coen can be reached at acoen@commercialobserver.com.