American Dental Education Association Inks 30K-SF HQ Lease in D.C.

When it comes to office square footage near the White House, the molar the merrier.

The nonprofit American Dental Education Association (ADEA) inked a 30,000-square-foot relocation lease for its Washington, D.C., headquarters at District Center, a 12-story building at 555 12th Street NW. The organization represents 65,000 dental health workers and students across the country.

The ADEA is expected to move to District Center from its current headquarters at 655 K Street NW, which also serves as the headquarters for the Association of American Medical Colleges. The ADEA’s square footage at its current HQ was not immediately available.

Joint venture landlords MetLife Investment Management and Norges Bank Investment Management purchased the property from Manulife Investment Management in 2014 for nearly $500 million, property records show. District Center is currently 95 percent leased, with other tenants including the Environmental Defense Fund, Celadon Spa, and the Climate Reality Project.

Representatives for MetLife and Norges Bank did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Representatives for ADEA were not immediately available.

Stream Realty Partners’ Andy Eichberg, Matt Pacinelli and John Klinke represented the landlords, while CBRE’s Susan Thomas and Thomas Brown represented ADEA.

Given the state of D.C.’s office market, sizable leases from organizations other than law firms are relatively rare, especially downtown. That’s not to say it hasn’t happened lately: Savills in May relocated its D.C. operations to Union Investments’ 600 13th Street NW. Though the lease is a downsize, as Savills previously occupied 25,000 square feet at Tishman Speyer’s 1201 F Street NW.

Architecture and engineering firm Page Southerland Page in February, meanwhile, inked a 67,710-square-foot lease at BG Ventures and ELV Associates’ 2101 L Street NW. The landlords had just purchased the building in December from JBG Smith for $110 million.

