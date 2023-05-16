Environmental Defense Fund to Relocate DC Office to East End

Environmental Defense Fund (EDF) will relocate its Washington, D.C., office in October.

The nonprofit advocacy group has leased a 35,000-square-foot space at District Center at 555 12th Street NW in D.C.’s East End submarket.

The 12-story building is owned by a joint venture between MetLife Investment Management and Norges Bank Investment Management, which acquired the 850,000-square-foot property in 2014 for $505 million.

EDF is currently located at 1875 Connecticut Avenue NW in a similar-size office, and was looking to move as a way to reimagine its office space and offer easy access to building and neighborhood amenities for its staff, according to the nonprofit.

Stream Realty Partners represented the owners in the lease.

“With more organizations focusing on creating employee-centric office spaces in highly amenitized buildings, District Center fits that bill,” Matt Pacinelli, managing director at Stream Realty Partners, told Commercial Observer. “It’s strategically located, highly amenitized, sustainable recognized — LEED Gold and Well Certified — and provides wellness initiatives.”

District Center offers an atrium lounge, a fitness center with personal training services, ample bicycle storage, and a rooftop Sky Lounge and outdoor terrace. The building is also within a five-minute walk of all Metro lines in the system.

Joining Pacinelli in representing the landlord was Stream Realty Partners’ Andy Eichberg and John Klinke. Transwestern’s Michael Goldman, Claire Poole and Adam Collins represented EDF.

