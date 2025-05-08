Savills Relocating to Smaller Office in D.C.

Global real estate services firm Savills has inked a deal for a new Washington, D.C., office — just one block from its current digs in the District.

Savills will relocate its D.C. operations to 600 13th Street NW, taking 20,116 square feet at the 11-story office. The landlord, Germany-based Union Investments — the investment arm of DZ Bank — is exclusively advised in the U.S. by Seattle-based Metzler Realty Advisors. The new lease is a downsize, as Savills currently uses about 25,000 square feet at Tishman Speyer’s 1201 F Street NW, one block east of Savills’ new space. Both the old and new offices are directly east of the White House.

Savills expects to move into the new space in September, though other details about the lease deal were not immediately available.

CBRE’s Phillip Thomas, Joe Coleman, Lara Nealon and Brittany Gosnell represented Union Investments and Metzler in the deal.

Savills’ D.C. relocation comes just a few weeks after the firm announced a fresh leadership structure for its operations there. Jon Glass and Amy Kaufman Brendler were appointed as executive vice presidents and co-leads of the company’s D.C. region, replacing longtime regional lead Tom Fulcher.

The District’s office market has remained status quo so far this year — by Savills’ own metrics — as it braces for impact from the Trump administration’s federal downsizing policies. Office availability in D.C. hit 23.5 percent in the first quarter, down about 20 basis points quarter-over-quarter but up 90 basis points year-over-year, according to a recent market report by Savills. Leasing activity in the city throughout 2024 was also on par with the five-year average, at 1.7 million square feet.

Federal downsizing efforts led by President Donald Trump and Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency could alter the office environment in D.C. significantly, however. Aggressive lease terminations, property sales and workforce reductions are likely to further reduce demand for space in a city that was already struggling to bolster its office market even before Trump took office.

Nick Trombola can be reached at ntrombola@commercialobserver.com.