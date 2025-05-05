Food delivery and takeout service Wonder is opening a new location in Washington Heights.

Wonder, which opened its first location in 2023 and is known for its “fast dine” dining concept, has signed a 15-year lease for 3,000 square feet at the base of Alan Jemal’s 3780 Broadway, according to landlord broker KSR. Asking rent was $150 per square foot.

The Washington Heights outposts will join Wonder’s more than 15 other spots scattered across New York City in Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens, according to its website.

Ripco Real Estate’s Jon Paul Pirraglia and Dillon Ross brokered the deal for the tenant, while KSR’s Solomon Sharaby and Nathan Aballi represented the landlord.

Spokespeople for Wonder and Ripco did not immediately respond to requests for comment, while the landlord could not be reached for comment.

Alan Jemal has acquired commercial properties across New York City since 2011 through his family business Jem Realty Management, according to his website.

Wonder will replace T-Mobile in its new spot at the landlord’s building on the corner of Broadway and West 157th Street, KSR said.

News of the deal follows another recent lease for Wonder in September, when the company signed a deal for 3,200 square feet at Big Apple Developers’ 1029 Fulton Street in Clinton Hill, Brooklyn, as Commercial Observer previously reported.

