Food Delivery Service, Pilates Studio Ink Deals at 1029 Fulton Street

Two new tenants are moving into retail space at Big Apple Developers’ 1029 Fulton Street in Clinton Hill, Brooklyn, Commercial Observer has learned.

In the largest lease, food delivery service Wonder signed a 10-year lease for 3,200 square feet on the ground floor of the building between Grand Avenue and Downing Street, according to landlord broker Tri State Commercial Realty.

Wonder already has more than 30 locations in the tri-state area, including several spots across Manhattan and Brooklyn.

Meanwhile, pilates studio IM=X Pilates took 2,825 square feet for 10 years on the ground floor to open its first studio in Brooklyn, Tri State said. IM=X has more than 40 locations nationwide and plans to open two more in the next year, according to Tri State.

Asking rent was $65 per square foot for both leases, according to Tri State.

“We’re excited to see this portion of Fulton Street come alive with fresh energy and new tenants like IM=X Pilates and Wonder,” Tri State’s Eddie Keda, who brokered the deal for Big Apple along with Avi Akiva, said in a statement. “It’s rewarding to be part of this transformation and to help bring vibrant businesses to an area that’s been waiting for a resurgence.”

Ripco Real Estate’s Dillon Ross and Jon Paul Pirraglia represented Wonder in the deal, while Morrow Hill’s Rhiannon Buono brokered the deal for IM=X.

Clinton Hill’s section of Fulton Street saw slow business in the aftermath of the pandemic, but Tri State said things are picking back up in the area for retail.

“It’s an honor to help communities get the retail they need,” Akiva said in a statement. “This is another corridor that we had the pleasure of shifting from shuttered gates to a thriving strip.”

Wonder and IM=X will be joining nearby tenants in the neighborhood including Chipotle, Shake Shack, Planet Fitness, Foot Locker and Walgreens.

Many developers are also looking to set up camp in Clinton Hill for housing developments. In January, KD Sagamore and Ranger Properties secured $46 million in bridge financing for Arris Grand, a multifamily development at 445 Grand Avenue on the corner of Fulton and Grand avenues, as CO previously reported.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.