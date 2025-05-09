Development   ·   Conversion

Vanbarton Files Plans for Conversion of Archdiocese’s Former First Avenue HQ

By May 9, 2025 1:59 pm
reprints
Vanbarton Group's founders and managing partners Gary Tischler and Richard Coles, and 1011 First Avenue.
Vanbarton Group's founders and managing partners Gary Tischler and Richard Coles, and 1011 First Avenue. PHOTOS: Courtesy Vanbarton Group; Transpoman/CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons

Vanbarton Group has finalized plans for its conversion of the Archdiocese of New York’s former headquarters in Midtown East.

Joseph Chilelli, a principal at Vanbarton, filed plans Thursday with the New York City Department of Buildings to convert and expand the existing 20-story Catholic Church office building at 1011 First Avenue into a 26-story, 420-unit residential building.

SEE ALSO: Bronx Hip Hop Museum Gets $8.5M Financing From N.J. Community Capital

The filing, which also calls for 7,399 square feet of retail space on the ground floor of the property, listed an estimated job cost of $2.5 million.

Spokespeople for Vanbarton, the archdiocese and CetraRuddy Architecture, the architect listed on the project, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The filing comes after Vanbarton was in talks to buy the roughly 400,000-square-foot property between East 55th and East 56th streets, also known as the Terence Cardinal Cooke Building, in October for as much as $100 million, as Commercial Observer previously reported.

Vanbarton’s purchase of the building also followed the archdiocese’s major announcement in January 2024 to consolidate its offices around the city, including its offices at 1011 First Avenue, to 142,308 square feet within the Feil Organization’s 488 Madison Avenue, CO reported.

The archdiocese, which had been at 1011 First Avenue for more than five decades, decided to move to 488 Madison to “be closer to the people [it] serves throughout the archdiocese,” Cardinal Timothy Dolan wrote in a letter at the time of the announcement.

“It has been apparent for several years that ‘1011’ no longer made sense as our home,” Dolan wrote. “As a result, after broad consultation and careful research, a new location has been found at 488 Madison Avenue, next to Saint Patrick’s Cathedral, that will house the central offices of the archdiocese.”

It’s unclear when Vanbarton would move forward with its conversion, if approved, but the archdiocese was set to relocate “sometime in 2025,” according to the announcement.

The church conversion also represents Vanbarton’s second office-to-residential project underway in Manhattan, after it bought the office building 77 Water Street in the Financial District in September from Sage for $95 million, with plans to build as many as 600 residential units there, as CO previously reported.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.

1011 First Avenue, 488 Madison Avenue, Joseph Chilelli, New York City Department of Buildings, Timothy Dolan, Archdiocese of New York, CetraRuddy Architecture, Feil Organization, Vanbarton Group
New Jersey Community Capital CEO Bernel Hall and a rendering of The Hip Hop Museum, The Bronx.
Special Purpose · Finance
New York City

Bronx Hip Hop Museum Gets $8.5M Financing From N.J. Community Capital

By Isabelle Durso
Erik Rutter and David Weitz of Oak Row Equities, and a rendering of the First & Fifth tower project.
Residential · Development
Florida

Oak Row’s 500-Unit Tower Wins Support From Miami Historic Board

By Jeff Ostrowski
Mayor Eric Adams and a rendering of the proposed apartment tower at 395 Flatbush Avenue Extension, Brooklyn.
Residential · Development
New York City

Adams Pitches Plans for Second-Tallest Residential Tower in Brooklyn

By Isabelle Durso