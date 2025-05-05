Ain’t it Grand?

Riveron, a national business advisory firm, has signed a 10-year lease for 20,000 square feet at Marx Realty’s 10 Grand Central, Commercial Observer has learned.

SEE ALSO: Healthy Food Eatery Carrot Express Opening Fifth NYC Location in Nolita

The firm, which partners with private equity and other capital advisers across several industries, will occupy the building’s entire fifth floor, which had an asking rent of $82 per square foot, a source close to the deal said.

The Dallas-based Riveron will move its New York City offices about eight blocks from 461 Fifth Avenue to 10 Grand Central, which has an alternative address of 155 East 44th Street.

Mitchell Konsker, Carlee Palmer, Thomas Swartz and Nicole Danyi from JLL handled the deal for Marx Realty.

“Marx Realty has shown visionary leadership in redefining the tenant experience by embracing a hospitality-driven approach and cutting edge amenities that truly resonate with today’s top-tier tenants,” Konsker told CO via email. “They have set a new standard in the market that continues to attract tenants who want to offer the best experience to their employees.”

Peter Trivelas and Dan Fisk of Cushman & Wakefield represented Riveron. C&W declined to comment.

Marx acquired 10 Grand Central, a 35-story office tower, in 2018, and announced plans to invest $45 million to reposition the building to give it a more luxurious hotel-like atmosphere.

This includes a 200-seat town hall space called the Meeting Galleries with a cocktail lounge space called the Bar Car, designed like an old-timey, 1930s-era luxury train car. Marx also dropped $100,000 to buy a Porsche Taycan named the “Marx Mobile” to ferry 10 Grand Central tenants around Midtown.

“We have seen interest in the spaces at 10 Grand Central skyrocket since repositioning the building in 2018,” Craig Deitelzweig, CEO of Marx Realty, said in a statement. “It’s not surprising to see firms choosing options that give employees an inspiring and collaborative workplace that redefines a welcoming hospitality-like sensibility at the office.”

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com.