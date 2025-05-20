Renew York Spa to Open 4K-SF Chelsea Spa

Renew York Spa is opening up a new location in Chelsea.

Renew, which offers various types of massages, has signed a 15-year lease for 3,500 square feet on the third floor of 541 Avenue of the Americas, according to landlord broker Meridian Retail Leasing. Asking rent was $44 per square foot.

The four-story building between West 14th and West 15th streets is owned by McDonald’s Corporation, as the property is also home to a McDonald’s restaurant on the ground and mezzanine floors, Meridian said.

Renew will join McDonald’s in the retail space of the building, which has two residential units on the upper floors and is on the West Village border.

Meridian’s James Famularo, Jacob Mayer and Cole Kleppinger brokered the deal for the landlord, while Eastriver Realty Brokerage’s Yu Yong represented the tenant.

A spokesperson for McDonald’s did not immediately respond to a request for comment, while spokespeople for Renew and Eastriver could not be reached for comment.

The spot will be Renew’s second location in Manhattan, following its previous opening near Times Square at 797 Eighth Avenue, according to Times Square’s website.

Not too far away from the new spa, restaurateurs Rowen McDermott and Rebecca Johnson will open a new cocktail bar called Cafe Binx at 39 Christopher Street, as Commercial Observer previously reported. They signed a lease in December for 1,040 square feet.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.