Leases  ·  Retail
New York City

Moonflower and Frankie Owners Opening New West Village Cocktail Bar

By December 13, 2024 4:06 pm
reprints
Noam Aziz of Meridian Capital Group and 39 Christopher Street.
Noam Aziz of Meridian Capital Group and 39 Christopher Street. PHOTOS: Sylvester Zawadzki; PropertyShark

There’s good news for West Village wine lovers this week.

The owners of popular wine bar Moonflower at 201 West 11th Street are opening a new cocktail bar called Cafe Binx about four blocks south at 39 Christopher Street, according to Meridian Retail Leasing’s Noam Aziz, who brokered the deal for both sides.

SEE ALSO: Academic Publishing House IGI Inks 4K-SF Deal at AmTrust’s 250 Broadway

Cafe Binx signed a 20-year lease for 1,040 square feet of ground-floor and basement space at the building owned by Craig Treitler’s Village Realty, Aziz said. Asking rent was $30,000 per month.

A spokesperson for Moonflower did not immediately respond to a request for comment, while the landlord could not be reached for comment.

The deal represents restaurateurs Rowen McDermott and Rebecca Johnson’s second restaurant in the West Village. The pair opened the 600-square-foot Moonflower on West 11th Street and Greenwich Avenue in 2022, Eater New York reported.

Cafe Binx is replacing Spanish restaurant Lamano at its new spot and is set to open in the spring of 2025, Aziz said.

McDermott and Johnson — also known for the popular eatery Frankie in Jersey City, N.J. — have already made a good impression on the West Village since opening Moonflower two years ago.

The wine bar’s whimsical design, unique wine selection and seasonal plates have made it a neighborhood favorite.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.

39 Christopher Street, Noam Aziz, Cafe Binx, Meridian Retail Leasing, Moonflower
AmTrust RE President Jonathan Bennett and 250 Broadway.
Leases  ·  Office Leases
New York City

Academic Publishing House IGI Inks 4K-SF Deal at AmTrust’s 250 Broadway

By Isabelle Durso
Cargo truck drivers line up to cross to the United States from Mexico.
Design + Construction  ·  Leases
Texas

Warehouse, Outdoor Storage on Southern Border Could Win in Tariff War

By Patrick Sisson
Xaira Therapeutics CEO Marc Tessier-Lavigne and Gateway of Pacific III at 700 Gateway Boulevard in South San Francisco, Calif.
Leases
California

Biotech Firm Expands HQ With Blackstone’s BioMed Realty

By Greg Cornfield