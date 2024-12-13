Moonflower and Frankie Owners Opening New West Village Cocktail Bar

There’s good news for West Village wine lovers this week.

The owners of popular wine bar Moonflower at 201 West 11th Street are opening a new cocktail bar called Cafe Binx about four blocks south at 39 Christopher Street, according to Meridian Retail Leasing’s Noam Aziz, who brokered the deal for both sides.

Cafe Binx signed a 20-year lease for 1,040 square feet of ground-floor and basement space at the building owned by Craig Treitler’s Village Realty, Aziz said. Asking rent was $30,000 per month.

A spokesperson for Moonflower did not immediately respond to a request for comment, while the landlord could not be reached for comment.

The deal represents restaurateurs Rowen McDermott and Rebecca Johnson’s second restaurant in the West Village. The pair opened the 600-square-foot Moonflower on West 11th Street and Greenwich Avenue in 2022, Eater New York reported.

Cafe Binx is replacing Spanish restaurant Lamano at its new spot and is set to open in the spring of 2025, Aziz said.

McDermott and Johnson — also known for the popular eatery Frankie in Jersey City, N.J. — have already made a good impression on the West Village since opening Moonflower two years ago.

The wine bar’s whimsical design, unique wine selection and seasonal plates have made it a neighborhood favorite.

