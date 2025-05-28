Construction Firm Navillus Contracting Takes 5K SF at 1776 Broadway

Construction firm Navillus Contracting is opening a new office above one of its projects near Manhattan’s Columbus Circle, Commercial Observer has learned.

Navillus, which has worked on several transportation and infrastructure projects across New York City, has signed a three-year lease for 5,000 square feet on the eighth and ninth floors of ULM Holding’s 1776 Broadway, according to broker Resolution Real Estate.

The lease has an option for extensions following its initial term, and the asking rent was $60 per square foot, Resolution said.

Navillus’ new office between West 57th and West 58th streets will be in addition to its headquarters at 633 Third Avenue in Midtown East and will be located above its new construction project renovating the 59th Street-Columbus Circle subway station, according to Resolution.

“Our client needed a satellite office quickly that would be close to the Columbus Circle project, while easily accessible to its Third Avenue headquarters,” Resolution’s Justin Gentile, who brokered the deal for the tenant, said in a statement.

“There were several choices in the area, but this landlord was willing to be flexible about lease terms, including extensions if needed, and had the most workable space available,” Gentile added.

Gentile and Jeffrey Zund, also from Resolution, brokered the deal for the landlord. A spokesperson for Navillus did not immediately respond to a request for comment, while a spokesperson for the landlord could not be reached for comment.

Navillus’ past construction projects in the city include work on the Second Avenue subway line, the most recent renovation of Grand Central Station, and the Robert F. Kennedy Bridge, according to Resolution.

The firm has also worked on significant office buildings in the city, including the World Trade Center, One Vanderbilt and One Manhattan West, Resolution said.

Other tenants of the 24-story 1776 Broadway include StarPro Physical Therapy and hearing company HearUSA.

