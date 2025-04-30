At last … Hidden Valley Ranch in Irvine, Calif.

Ventura Foods, whose portfolio includes brands such as Hidden Valley and Classic Gourmet, has inked a 60,000-square-foot office relocation lease at Irvine Company’s Spectrum Terrace, at 17800 Laguna Canyon Road. The food company’s new digs are more than double the size of its roughly 25,000-square-foot office space in Brea, according to the Orange County Business Journal, which first reported the news.

All of Ventura Foods’ 120 employees at its Brea office will relocate to the new Irvine office, which it expects to move into this summer. Representatives for Ventura Foods and for Irvine Company did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Irvine put the final touches three years ago on Spectrum Terrace — a 73-acre, 1.1 million-square-foot business park designed to attract big tenants. Ventura Foods will share its space at 17800 Laguna Canyon Road with none other than Apple, which took 55,700 square feet at the complex in 2023. The tech titan took over an entire 115,290-square-foot building at the campus the previous year. Amazon also inked a roughly 116,000-square-foot lease deal at Spectrum Terrace in 2022, according to reports at the time.

As one of the largest landowners in California, Irvine Company’s holdings, particularly in Orange County, are vast. The company owns more than 590 offices across the country with an occupancy rate of 90 percent.

