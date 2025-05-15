Dolly Parton-Themed Dive Bar Moves to 146 Wythe Avenue in Williamsburg

A Dolly Parton-themed dive bar is moving two doors down (more or less) in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

Dolly’s Swing & Dive has signed a 10-year lease for 2,350 square feet at Flatiron Real Estate Advisors’ 146 Wythe Avenue, according to broker Lee & Associates NYC. Asking rent was $200 per square foot.

The deal represents a relocation and expansion for the dive bar, which will move from its current 800-square-foot space just down the street at 101 Kent Avenue, Lee said.

The owners of Dolly’s Swing & Dive — who also own bars Midnights, Hank’s Bar and Vacations Bar in Brooklyn — opened the local favorite six years ago as a way to give patrons a “unique experience” based on the country legend’s life, according to Lee.

“The relocation of Dolly’s Swing & Dive marks a significant expansion from its current space and reaffirms its continued commitment to Williamsburg,” Lee’s Brett Brownstein, who brokered the deal for the tenant and landlord along with Garry Steinberg, said in a statement.

“This deal highlights the strength and appeal of the neighborhood for food and beverage operators,” Steinberg added.

The landlord was also represented in-house, Lee said. A spokesperson for Flatiron Real Estate did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Dolly’s Swing and Dive will keep all the original elements of its Kent Avenue bar, including a vintage jukebox, saloon-style stools and a Dolly-themed bathroom wall covered in her records. Parton’s hits include “9 to 5,” “Jolene” and, appropriately enough, “Two Doors Down.”

It’s unclear when the dive bar will move into its new space on the corner of Wythe Avenue and North Eighth Street, but Raffaello Van Couten, one of the bar’s owners, said the bar will begin offering events in its new spot, in addition to its current food and beverage selection.

The four-story building at 146 Wythe is also home to seven residential units on the upper floors, with apartment rents ranging from $2,690 per month for a studio to $3,800 per month for a two-bedroom, according to StreetEasy.

