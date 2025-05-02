Leases   ·   Retail

BBQ Joint Chubby Cattle Opening 6K-SF SoHo Outpost

By May 2, 2025 11:13 am
reprints
Chubby Group Founding Partner David Zhao and 206 Spring Street.
Chubby Group Founding Partner David Zhao and 206 Spring Street. PHOTOS: Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Monkey 47; PropertyShark

Japanese barbecue joint Chubby Cattle BBQ is mooo-ving into SoHo.

Chubby Cattle BBQ, which has several locations across the U.S., will occupy 6,000 square feet at 206 Spring Street on a “long-term,” $50,000-per-month lease, The New York Business Journal first reported. The eatery, which is part of a larger Chubby Group empire of restaurants, will take over the space previously occupied by Korean restaurant Woo.

SEE ALSO: Retail Brand Kittae of NY Takes 2K SF at 209 West 38th Street

Aron Harkham from Harkham Ventures, which owns the Spring Street building, negotiated the deal between the landlord and the tenant, according to NYBJ. Harkham and The Chubby Group did not immediately respond to requests for comment. 

“​​Bringing this concept to New York City was a natural next step for us,” Chubby Group founder David Zhao told the NYBJ. “This space, with its vibrant energy and central location, is the perfect environment to showcase what we do best — creating exceptional dining experiences that push boundaries while staying true to authentic flavors.”

Chubby Cattle BBQ offers patrons a selection of Japanese and Australian wagyu beef, alongside other premium beef selections as well as an assortment of seafood options. 

206 Spring Street is a five-story red-brick building between Sullivan Street and Sixth Avenue. Built in 1915, the 12,000-square-foot building has both commercial and retail space. 

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com. 

206 Spring Street, Aron Harkham, David Zhao, Harkham Ventures, The Chubby Group
Mathew Mandell of GFP Real Estate and 209 West 38th Street.
Office · Leases
New York City

Retail Brand Kittae of NY Takes 2K SF at 209 West 38th Street

By Isabelle Durso
Koeppel Rosen's Max Koeppel and 389 Fifth Avenue.
Office · Leases
New York City

Therapy Practice Bridge Medical Expands to 7K SF at 389 Fifth Avenue

By Amanda Schiavo
AmTrust RE President Jonathan Bennett and 250 Broadway.
Office · Leases
New York City

Law Firm Rose & Rose Signs 14K-SF Lease at 250 Broadway

By Mark Hallum