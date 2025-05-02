BBQ Joint Chubby Cattle Opening 6K-SF SoHo Outpost

Japanese barbecue joint Chubby Cattle BBQ is mooo-ving into SoHo.

Chubby Cattle BBQ, which has several locations across the U.S., will occupy 6,000 square feet at 206 Spring Street on a “long-term,” $50,000-per-month lease, The New York Business Journal first reported. The eatery, which is part of a larger Chubby Group empire of restaurants, will take over the space previously occupied by Korean restaurant Woo.

Aron Harkham from Harkham Ventures, which owns the Spring Street building, negotiated the deal between the landlord and the tenant, according to NYBJ. Harkham and The Chubby Group did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

“​​Bringing this concept to New York City was a natural next step for us,” Chubby Group founder David Zhao told the NYBJ. “This space, with its vibrant energy and central location, is the perfect environment to showcase what we do best — creating exceptional dining experiences that push boundaries while staying true to authentic flavors.”

Chubby Cattle BBQ offers patrons a selection of Japanese and Australian wagyu beef, alongside other premium beef selections as well as an assortment of seafood options.

206 Spring Street is a five-story red-brick building between Sullivan Street and Sixth Avenue. Built in 1915, the 12,000-square-foot building has both commercial and retail space.

