Fintech Firm Chime Signs 84K-SF Lease at 122 Fifth Avenue

A fintech tenant is chiming in at the Bromley Companies’ 122 Fifth Avenue in the Flatiron District, Commercial Observer has learned.

San Francisco-based Chime signed an 84,000-square-foot lease for space in the property five blocks south of the Flatiron Building, where it will move its New York City offices from 101 Greenwich Street, according to the landlord.

The ​​landlord did not disclose the terms of the deal, but average asking rent for Midtown South was $83.81 per square foot in the first quarter of 2025, according to a report from JLL.

“From early on, we were confident that a technology company like Chime would be attracted to our modernized reinvention of 122 Fifth, which combines state-of-the-art interior loft office space with a unique mix of in-building wellness and [food and beverage] amenities, our water tower terrace rooftop space in the most vibrant mixed-use and commute-worthy neighborhood in New York City,” Nicholas Haines, CEO of Bromley, said in a statement.

Jamie Saunders, Janna Luce, Jacob Berston, Gregg Cohen and Samuel Steinberg of Cresa represented Chime in the deal while Eric Cagner, Peter Shimkin, Dylan Weisman and David Falk of Newmark handled negotiations for the landlord.

Cresa and Newmark did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Other tenants in the Fifth Avenue building include sustainable fashion brand Reformation, which signed a retail lease for 3,400 square feet for its sixth New York City location earlier in May. The building recently underwent a $100 million redevelopment of the property, prompted in part by the departure of Barnes & Noble as an office tenant.

Microsoft took 150,000 square feet in the building for its “AdTech Hub,” which opened its offices last year, the New York Post reported.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.