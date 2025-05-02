Sustainable fashion brand Reformation will open a new store in the Flatiron District later this year.

The L.A.-based women’s clothing brand, which gained popularity thanks to its celebrity endorsements and chic designs, has signed a lease for 3,400 square feet at Bromley Companies’ 122 Fifth Avenue, according to Reformation.

SEE ALSO: Burlington Taking 45 Store Leases From Joann Following Bankruptcy

The deal will be Reformation’s sixth permanent store in New York City, following its previous locations at 39 Bond Street in NoHo, 156 Ludlow Street on the Lower East Side, 62 Greene Street in SoHo, 1055 Madison Avenue on the Upper East Side and 65 North Sixth Street in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, according to its website.

“New York City has been our second home since we opened our first store on the Lower East Side in 2011,” Sarah Hooe, vice president of global business development at Reformation, said in a statement.

“It’s been so much fun to grow our community and bring Reformation to life across the tri-state area over the past 14 years, from SoHo to Williamsburg to East Hampton, and we can’t wait to finally open our doors on Fifth Avenue, one of the most iconic shopping destinations in the country,” Hooe added.

The length of the lease and asking rent were not provided, but a report from CBRE found retail rents in Manhattan averaged $659 per square foot during the first quarter of 2025.

Cushman & Wakefield (CWK)’s Alan Schmerzler, Sean Moran and Patrick O’Rourke brokered the deal for the landlord, while it was unclear who represented the tenant. A spokesperson for C&W did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Founded in 2009, Reformation has more than 50 stores across the globe and focuses on combining “vintage-inspired apparel” with “eco-friendly business practices,” according to the company.

The brand will join several other tenants at Bromley’s 11-story building on Fifth Avenue between West 17th and West 18th streets, including jewelry store Pandora and bakery Levain, as well as athleisure apparel brand Vuori next door at 120 Fifth Avenue.

“Reformation joining the robust offering in and around 122 Fifth Avenue is a perfect fit,” Peter Tong, senior vice president at Bromley, said in a statement. “The brand’s seamless merging of modern trends with sustainability not only positions them as a leader in the movement, but also reflects what we’ve striven to accomplish at 122 Fifth as a whole — the renewal of a historic building with state-of-the-art touches, executed with the future in mind.”

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.