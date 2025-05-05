Carnival Plans to Build New HQ in Miami’s Waterford Business District

One of the world’s largest cruise operators is sailing to a new home in Miami.

Carnival Corporation paid $26.9 million for a parcel within the Waterford Business District, with plans to build a new headquarters featuring between 600,000 and 700,000 square feet of workspace, including an entertainment rehearsal facility. The new campus is scheduled to be completed in 2028 and will house over 2,000 staffers, uniting most of Carnival’s North America staff.

The site, which spans about 15 acres, sits at the northeast corner of South 65th Avenue and Northwest Seventh Street, south of Miami International Airport, according to Blanca Commercial Real Estate, which served as an advisor on the transaction. A representative for Nuveen Real Estate, which owns the site alongside PIMCO Real Estate, confirmed the sale price.

“Locating our North America shoreside team members on a shared campus — designed from the ground up to support how we work and what we do — will foster even greater knowledge sharing, innovation, efficiency and career growth,” Josh Weinstein, CEO of Carnival, said in a statement.

The move appears to mark an about-face for Carnival, which had planned to reduce its headquarters footprint by about 170,000 square feet. Last year, the company was on the hunt for a 300,000-square-foot office and planned to forgo its 470,000-square-foot headquarters at 3655 NW 87th Avenue in nearby Doral.

At the Waterford Business District, Carnival will join other corporate heavyweights, such as Subway, Verizon, and Lennar Homes. Nuveen Real Estate and PIMCO Real Estate own much of the 250-acre property.

The cruise giant is following the footsteps of Burger King, which developed its 282,712-square-foot headquarters within the Waterford Business District that was completed in 2018.

Representatives for Carnival did not immediately respond to requests for additional comment.

Update: The story was updated to include a comment from Nuveen.

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com.