Carnival Cruise Line to Downsize Miami Headquarters

Carnival wants to spend more time on the sun deck and less in the office.

Despite its status as one of the world’s largest cruise lines, Carnival is aiming to downsize from its sprawling 470,000-square-foot headquarters at 3655 NW 87th Avenue in Miami, Bloomberg reported.

For its new space, the company is looking for about 300,000 square feet in the Miami area, a reduction of about 36 percent. The company has listed its current headquarters for sale and has tapped Cushman & Wakefield to broker a deal.

A C&W spokesperson confirmed it was hired by Carnival, but declined to comment further.

Carnival has called the facility on Northwest 87th Avenue home for about 30 years, having purchased the property in late 1994 for $23 million, according to property records.

“We informed our team members last fall that we are exploring options for new office facilities in South Florida,” spokesperson for Carnival told Commercial Observer in an email. “As we search and evaluate, we expect to continue operations in our current headquarters for at least the next two years.”

Carnival isn’t the only cruise company rethinking its headquarters and office space in the post-COVID world. Swiss cruise company MSC Group announced earlier this year that it would take about 130,000 square feet at a mixed-use development under construction near Miami’s downtown. MSC is also building a new four-story cruise terminal at PortMiami, which is expected to handle three ships and up to 36,000 passengers per day at any given time.

Meanwhile, Royal Caribbean Group has also recently broken ground on a 10-story, 380,000-square-foot headquarters campus at PortMiami, according to the South Florida Business Journal.

Nick Trombola can be reached at ntrombola@commercialobserver.com.