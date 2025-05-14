Leases   ·   Retail

Bazza Restaurant Orders Up Three Levels at 251 West 30th Street

By May 14, 2025 2:10 pm
Newmark's Jeffery Roseman and Drew Weiss, and 251 West 30th Street.
Newmark's Jeffery Roseman (top) and Drew Weiss; and 251 West 30th Street. PHOTOS: Courtesy Newmark; Propertyshark

Bazza, a new Caribbean-Mediterranean fusion restaurant, has leased 5,283 square feet at 251 West 30th Street, Commercial Observer can first report. 

The multilevel space has a 3,641-square-foot ground floor, a 1,142-square-foot mezzanine and a 500-square-foot basement.

Jeffrey Roseman and Drew Weiss of Newmark represented both the building and the restaurant owner in the 10-year deal that had an asking rent of $120 per foot. The ownership was also represented by attorney Kathy Younkins of law firm Younkins & Schecter.

“Bazza is a new restaurant concept that aligns perfectly with an eclectically evolving neighborhood,” said Gerard Nocera of Resolution Real Estate, which owns the property. “When we acquired the building a decade ago, the area was primarily commercial, but today it is more mixed use with residents and tourists and known for its proximity to the High Line.”

The 16-story office building known as Chelsea Square is just steps from Eighth Avenue and Madison Square Garden. The 1927-built property spans 113,042 square feet and was renovated in 2017. Office tenants have operable windows — a rarity in Manhattan — and tenant-controlled HVAC plus amenities that include a conference center operated by Industrious, a fitness studio, a lounge, a coffee bar, a mother’s room, a game room and a bike room with showers.

Bazza is expected to open at the end of 2025 after renovations are complete. The restaurant operator has another popular Caribbean concept, Kanu Bar & Grill, in Harlem.

“It is important to have retail businesses that serve as amenities for the office tenants and, at the same time, draw customers from around the area,” said Weiss. 

A couple years ago, Weiss said his team brought 787 Coffee to the property’s other retail space. “Since then, it has flourished with a strong customer base and even expanded into other locations.”

