Walking around Adellco’s latest condominium project at 114 East 25th Street, it’s hard to imagine that in just over a year the bare bones construction site — with its exposed foundations, the layer of sneeze-inducing concrete dust on everything and the uncovered metal studs — will be transformed into the epitome of luxury living. But it will.

Adellco founder Matthew Adell has an ability to look at a project in its most exposed form and see what the future holds. You could expect nothing less from the man who — along with his father Leonard Adell — pushed successfully for the rezoning of the Sixth Avenue corridor in Chelsea that added 6 million square feet of developable space from 23rd Street to 31st Street.

At the Armorie, a 20-unit condominium building, Adell envisions one- to four-bedroom homes featuring rich architecture, custom millwork, Ajax blue marble countertops, frosted glass-enclosed showers and deep Kohler soaking tubs.

The penthouse will have its own terrace, adjacent to an fully furnished outdoor rooftop space. Condo owners will have access to this rooftop space, which offers a spectacular view of Manhattan, with the Chrysler Building front and center. Owners can also access to an in-building workout room.

Having been on the market for only a month, the units are 100 percent sold, Adell said during a tour of the building. A buyer came in who could see Adell’s vision for the building and scooped up every last home for $71 million. (Yes, really.)

“Shortly after we revealed the project, having a number of offers for individual residences at our asking price, a ready, willing and able buyer came forward requesting to purchase several of the residences,” Adell said in a statement. “The ensuing negotiations culminated in the buyer purchasing all of the residences. We had the units on the market for just a few days during the week of the market turmoil, and completed the terms against a backdrop of economic turbulence. The deal speaks volumes to the appetite for quality real estate assets in New York City and the value of exquisite design and execution.”

Adell couldn’t share any more details about the buyer or the deal they struck. But he did note that move-ins — or move-in, singular — are slated for early 2026.

Future residents of The Armorie, a 14-story, brick facade building, will be greeted by a custom elevator lobby featuring an elegant security desk manned 24/7. The lobby will feature soft lighting and a warm walnut color scheme, as well as a uniquely designed light fixture above the desk, and travertine flooring.

The Armorie sits across the street from the 69th Regiment Armory, which is undergoing its own rehabilitation efforts — hence the unique play on the name. It was built in 1921 as a publishing house and later became a coworking space. Adellco purchased the then-empty building in early 2024 for $41.3 million, according to property records.

Other luxury residential projects by Adellco include the Wales, an 11-story converted hotel at East 92nd Street and Madison Avenue and featuring 21 residences. The firm is also responsible for the d’Orsay condos at 211 West 14th Street.