Finance
Florida

Terra and Russell Galbut Land $103M for New Miami Beach High-Rise Condo

Apollo Global Management provided the loan for the 227-unit tower

By February 28, 2025 2:55 pm
reprints
Terra CEO David Martin, GFO Investments founder Russell Galbut, and a rendering of Five Park.
Terra CEO David Martin, GFO Investments founder Russell Galbut, and a rendering of Five Park. PHOTOS: Courtesy Terra; Michael Pisarri; RENDERING: Courtesy GFO/Terra

Florida developers Terra and Russell Galbut secured a $103.2 million inventory loan from Apollo Global Management (APO) for a newly completed high-rise condo in South Beach, property records show.

In December, the joint venture completed Five Park, a 48-story building featuring 227 condominium units at 500 Alton Road, next to the entrance of the MacArthur Causeway. The 519-foot building is now one of the tallest in Miami Beach and has an estimated sellout of $1 billion. 

SEE ALSO: Blackstone Lands $2.8B CMBS Loan to Purchase Grocery-Anchored REIT

So far, about 90 percent of units have sold, according to Terra. This month, one of the penthouses, spanning 5,545 square feet, sold for $21 million — making it the building’s most expensive sale to date. In December, another penthouse traded for $17 million, The South Florida Business Journal reported

“This new financing provides added flexibility as we enter the final phase of our sales campaign,” according to a statement from Terra CEO David Martin

The Miami-based developer teamed up with Galbut’s family office, GFO Investments, which, since 2004, has owned the site, previously a 10-story hospital building. In 2021, the developers broke ground on Five Park after landing a $345 construction loan from Blackstone and Apollo. The joint venture paid off the mortgage in December, per a Terra representative. 

As part of the approval with the City of Miami Beach, the developers also built a public park that abuts the Arquitectonica-designed condominium, which counts 50,000 square feet of amenities. To satisfy another condition, construction got underway last month for a public pedestrian bridge going over Macarthur Causeway. 

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com

500 Alton Road, David Martin, Five Park, Russell Galbut, Apollo Global Management, GFO Investments, Terra
Blackstone Real Estate's Kathleen McCarthy and Nadeem Meghji, and Crossroads Shopping Center, Bellevue, Wash.
Finance  ·  CMBS
Washington

Blackstone Lands $2.8B CMBS Loan to Purchase Grocery-Anchored REIT

By Andrew Coen
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and a close-up of data center servers.
Finance  ·  Technology
National

Meta in Talks to Secure $35B Financing Package for Data Center Project

By Isabelle Durso
Barry Sternlicht, chairman and CEO of Starwood Capital Group.
Capital Markets  ·  Finance
National

Starwood Property Trust Reports Robust Earnings, Criticizes Trump’s Tariff Policy

By Brian Pascus