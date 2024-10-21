Development
Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten-Branded Condos Coming to Miami

Terra and Lion Development’s project will feature 329 units and 27,500 SF of retail near the Miami Design District mall

By October 21, 2024 5:24 pm
Jean-Georges Vongerichten and a rendering of the Jean-Georges Miami Tropic Residences.
Jean-Georges Vongerichten and a rendering of the Jean-Georges Miami Tropic Residences. PHOTO: Jim Sewastynowicz/Commercial Observer; RENDERING: Courtesy The Boundry

Celebrity chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten is the latest target of Miami’s condo-branding craze

David Martin’s Terra and Lion Development Group have tapped the Michelin-starred chef to lend his name for their latest condo project in Miami’s Midtown neighborhood, The New York Post first reported

Called Jean-Georges Miami Tropic Residences, the development will house 329 units and 27,500 square feet of retail on the ground floor, including Vongerichten’s ABC Kitchen restaurant, a blend of the chef’s concepts in New York. 

Douglas Elliman will handle sales for the 48-story project designed by Arquitectonica. Last year, the Miami-based development team paid $40 million for the vacant 1.6-acre site at 3501 NE First Avenue, just south of Interstate 195 and the open-air Miami Design District luxury mall. 

Vongerichten made a name for himself on the New York dining scene, thanks to restaurants Jean-Georges and ABC Kitchen. He now runs an empire of 60 eateries worldwide, including three in Miami Beach, all inside the Edition hotel. 

Over the past two decades, Miami developers have tapped name brands — including luxury cars, fashion houses, magazines and even a strip club — to sell condos, deals that are typically christened by licensing agreements. 

The Miami development marks the French chef’s first venture into condo development and at least Terra’s third partnership with a food-centric brand.

In the neighboring district of Edgewater, the developer has partnered with Major Food Group, the hospitality ground behind celebrity hot spot Carbone, to develop a condo tower. 

In Coconut Grove, it has developed the Mr C. Residences, a brand created by members of the Cipriani family. 

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com

