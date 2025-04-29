Sushi Restaurant Teppanyaki One to Open Eatery in Downtown Brooklyn

Japanese grill and sushi restaurant Teppanyaki One will soon open a new location in Downtown Brooklyn, Commercial Observer has learned.

Teppanyaki signed a 10-year lease for 1,600 square feet on the ground floor of J.W. Mays’ 500 Fulton Street, according to landlord broker Tri State Commercial Realty. Asking rent was $25,000 per month.

The deal will be the restaurant’s second outpost in the neighborhood, following its previous location a few blocks west at 86 Court Street, its website shows.

Ripco Real Estate’s Peter Yoon brokered the deal for the tenant, while Tri State’s Eddie Keda and Leo Beda represented the landlord.

Yoon and spokespeople for Teppanyaki and J.W. Mays did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Teppanyaki, known for its dining experience where chefs prepare food directly in front of guests, has several locations in New York City throughout Brooklyn, Manhattan, Queens and the Bronx, according to its website.

The restaurant will replace sneaker store Red Carpet in its new space at the building between Hanover Place and Bond Street.

Other recent deals in the neighborhood include event planning app Partiful and Pilates studio Bodyrok signing deals only a few blocks away at 397 Bridge Street earlier this month, as CO previously reported.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.